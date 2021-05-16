One drowned in East Austin after falling off raft in Colorado River, officials say

A person drowned after falling off of a raft in the Colorado River in East Austin on Sunday, according to Travis County EMS officials.

The victim is believed to have drowned after getting caught in the river hydraulic, officials said on Twitter.

The incident happened at 2:39 p.m. in the 9100 block of Ramirez Lane. Austin fire officials said the victim fell into the river after rafting over the low head dam on the river.

Witnesses attempted to resuscitate the person before rescuers took over. However, their efforts were unsuccessful.

Location where victim was caught in hydraulic after rafting over low head dam on Colorado River. pic.twitter.com/veIi6f7gfL — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) May 16, 2021

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is being turned over to the Austin Police Department, Travis County EMS officials said.

