Jake Ehlinger, younger brother of former Longhorns QB Sam Ehlinger, found dead in Austin

Texas defenders Jake Ehlinger, left, and B.J. Foster, right, tackle Kayvontay Dixon (16) during the first half of the Texas Orange and White Spring Scrimmage football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, April 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

AUSTIN, Texas – Jake Ehlinger, the younger brother of former Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger, was found dead on Wednesday in Austin.

The Austin American-Statesman reported that Jake Ehlinger was found dead in a neighborhood west of the U.T. campus in Austin just after 12 p.m. His death was not considered to be suspicious, police said.

Ehlinger was a linebacker at Texas. He attended Austin Westlake and joined the program in 2019, two years after Sam Ehlinger committed to playing for the Longhorns.

Jake Ehlinger was a two-time member of the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll (fall 2019, spring 2020). His death comes days after Sam Ehlinger was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2021 NFL Draft.