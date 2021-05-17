BCSO: Man arrested with 526 grams of cocaine in F-250 pickup

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies found more than 500 grams of cocaine in a Ford F-250 pickup truck on Saturday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the seizure happened in the 5000 block of Rittiman Road.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office says that deputies pulled over a man, Abel Cisneros, who had a warrant for making terroristic threats.

GREAT JOB BCSO GANG AND COVERT UNITS! On May 15, the BCSO Gang and Covert Units followed up with information received... Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Monday, May 17, 2021

Additionally, deputies seized 526 grams of cocaine from the man’s truck. The drugs carried an estimated street value of more than $42,000. Deputies also were able to find $1,000 in cash in the truck.

Also on KSAT: