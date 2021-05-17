STEM Early College High School senior overcomes a tragic loss to achieve a full college scholarship

SAN ANTONIO – Cassandra Teneyuca is now just weeks away from her biggest accomplishment. The STEM Early College High School senior will not only be graduating with her high school diploma, but also with an associate’s degree in science.

“I’m so ready. I wish it was tomorrow. I wish it was tomorrow,” Teneyuca said.

The last four years have been busy. Teneyuca has not only maintained a high grade point average but she also has a long list of extracurricular activities. She also works long hours at H-E-B, however, Teneyuca believes her busy schedule is worth it.

“i definitely did want a brighter future for myself,” she said.

In 2019, when Teneyuca was just 16 years old she faced a setback she could never have imagined, as her mother was tragically killed.

“It was a lot. It definitely felt like it was a dream. It was sad that it had to happen to my family,” she said.

It was a painful time but Teneyuca rose from her grief to help her family. She became a pillar of strength for her dad and stepped in to help raise her two younger siblings.

She never stopped pushing herself to achieve academic success however.

“It’s gonna feel ten times better knowing you went through what you went through and still did like everybody else,” Teneyuca said.

She believes the future will be bright and plans to go to Texas A&M University San Antonio and has a full scholarship.

The proudest moment for Teneyuca is the impact she has made on her young siblings.

“They could do anything they want in life. I’m always gonna be there for them,” she said.