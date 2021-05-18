Child witnesses shooting during altercation between roommates at Northeast Side home, police say

Officers were called to the Northeast Side home in the 7000 block of Winding Shelf around 6 a.m. for a reported shooting.

SAN ANTONIO – What may have started as an argument with a roommate coming home too late ended with one man in the hospital, San Antonio police said.

Police said when they arrived they found a man in his forties with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. He was taken to an area hospital by EMS in stable, yet serious condition.

The man who police say shot the victim, another man in his forties, was taken into custody. According to police he was cooperative and told them he got into an argument with the victim when the victim came home just before 6 a.m.

Police said the argument turned into a physical altercation which led to the shooting. Authorities say a young child witnessed the fight and saw the shots fired. The mother was in the shower when the shooting happened, and neither the mom nor the child were hurt, police said. SAPD did not release the child’s age.

Investigators are now interviewing both the child and mother to determine exactly what happened.

Police say the suspect told them he shot the victim out of self defense. Detectives are working to determine whether or not the suspect will face any charges.