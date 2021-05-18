Man shot at Northeast Side home, suspect in custody, police say

Officers have responded to a shooting in the 7000 block of Winding Shelf.

SAN ANTONIO – One man is hospitalized and another man is in police custody following a shooting at a home on the city’s Northeast Side early Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 6 a.m. at a home in the 7000 block of Winding Shelf, not far from Walzem Road and Gibbs-Sprawl Road.

According to police, the man was shot at the home in his upper torso. He was taken to an area hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

A motive for the shooting is not currently known. Police said they do not know if the victim was living at the home or know exactly what the relationship was between the two men. They also said they do not believe the shooting was the result of a break-in.

Authorities did say a child and his mother were both inside the house at the time of the shooting and that neither were hurt in the incident.

Investigators are now interviewing the woman to learn more about how the shooting happened.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.