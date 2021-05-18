Settlement agreement reached in 2017 Kameron Prescott fatal shooting case

A settlement agreement has been reached in a federal lawsuit in the 2017 death of 6-year-old Kameron Prescott, who was shot and killed inside of his mobile home when Bexar County deputies fired their weapons at a fraud suspect.

Amanda Jones, the suspect, was also fatally shot in the incident.

Records show that an agreement was reached on May 5 between Prescott’s parents, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar and the four deputies involved in the shooting.

A relative of Amanda Jones was also named as a part in the federal document.

Details about the settlement have not been released, including the amount of the checks.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.

Also on KSAT: