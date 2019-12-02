SAN ANTONIO – Nearly two years after Bexar County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed 6-year-old Kameron Prescott while pursuing a suspect in Schertz, the boy’s parents are filing a lawsuit against the county.

Kameron Prescott’s father, Shane Prescott, will join attorney Tom Crosley Monday morning in a news conference announcing the lawsuit. The complaint names Bexar County, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar and four Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies, according to a news release from the attorney’s office.

Kameron was fatally shot by deputies’ gunfire during the pursuit of felon Amanda Jones, who ended up in front of Shane Prescott’s mobile home.

Authorities said Jones verbally threatened deputies and was holding something in her hands they believed was a weapon as she attempted to escape. The object she was holding was later identified an eight-inch pipe.

In March, the deputies involved in the fatal shooting were cleared by a grand jury. Deputies told authorities they were unaware Kameron was inside the mobile home when they opened fire.

“The deputies never should have fired their assault rifles toward an occupied trailer home,” Crosley said in the news release. “Mr. Prescott heard his little boy cry out, ‘Ouch, Daddy, ouch!’ yet he could not help. Moments after the shooting, deputies raided the home, put Mr. Prescott on the ground and handcuffed him. He was not even allowed to help his young son.”

Kameron’s mother, Rubi Prescott, previously told KSAT that she did not hold resentment toward the deputies, but wanted the sheriff’s office to be held accountable.

“They should have been trained better. They should have known to watch out for things," she said. “A car in the driveway means there is someone probably home. A bike on the porch means there is probably a child who lives there.”

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office released a comment Sunday night after receiving news of the lawsuit.

“While we cannot comment specifically on this case due to ongoing litigation, training hours have increased dramatically since December 2017,” according to the statement.