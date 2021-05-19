SAWS to end water restrictions for San Antonio on Thursday

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio and the San Antonio Water System have lifted Stages 1 and 2 water restrictions effective Thursday.

According to officials, recent rains in the area have sent the 10-day average for the Edwards Aquifer above the trigger of 660 feet mean sea level.

SAWS advised City Manager Erik Walsh that it would “be appropriate to end the watering rules that have been in place since October 2020.”

❗️BREAKING: SAWS ends Stages 1 & 2 watering rules effective Thurs., May 20. Year-Round rules will then be in effect: https://t.co/gx2zC8UAUA #satx #txwx pic.twitter.com/JGdEAbEa3E — 𝐒𝐀𝐖𝐒 🧼+💧+🤲🏼 (@MySAWS) May 19, 2021

According to SAWS, officials wanted to ensure that the J-17 aquifer level trended in the right direction for 15 days before rescinding the watering rules.

Additionally, investing in the diversification of water sources, such as Vista Ridge, desalination, and Aquifer Storage and Recovery in addition to Edwards water has “provided the water security San Antonio needs to avoid more severe watering rules seen elsewhere in the region in recent years.”

Even as the water restrictions are ending, residents are asked to continue watering only once a week to keep their water bills from increasing while temperatures rise this summer.

SAWS customers can take advantage of SAWS WaterSaver coupons and rebates to spruce up their yards and save money. You can learn more by clicking here.

