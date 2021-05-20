Man shot, killed in parking lot of East Side convenience store, police say

Officers were called around 11 p.m. to Stanley’s Ice House Station in the 2400 block of E Commerce, not far from South New Braunfels Avenue after receiving word of shots fired.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of an East Side convenience store late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 11 p.m. to Stanley’s Ice House Station in the 2400 block of E Commerce, not far from South New Braunfels Avenue and St. Philip’s College after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, when officers arrived they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there was a large gathering of people in the area, but nobody saw the shooting. A black sedan however was seen fleeing following the shooting.

SAPD did not give a name or age of the person killed. A motive for the shooting is not known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.