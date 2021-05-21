Children’s Shelter laying off entire division amid abuse allegations

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

Local nonprofit The Children’s Shelter will lay off its Family Tapestry division, CEO Annette Rodriguez wrote in a letter to the Texas Workforce Commission.

Its 93 affected full-time employees’ last day of employment will be July 13.

Family Tapestry and its foster care facility, the Whataburger Center for Children and Youth, have had numerous allegations of abuse, neglect and standards violation that eventually led to the center’s closure by the state toward the end of March, local television station KSAT reported.

