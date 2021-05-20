KSAT Q&A: Where did the children go? Impact of foster kids being removed from care of The Children’s Shelter

SAN ANTONIO – On Wednesday’s KSAT Q&A, Steve Spreister and Myra Arthur spoke with Sondra Ajasin, CEO and Founder of Trulight127 Ministries, about the state removing foster children from the care of Family Tapestry.

The following are a few takeaways from the conversation:

34 or 35 kids, many teens needing therapies, are sleeping in Child Protective Services offices after being removed from Family Tapestry shelters

Foster and adoption agencies like TruLight Ministries are caught in the middle, but are still working to find homes for children, while the future of foster care in Bexar County is in limbo

Ajasin says a lack of communication and a lack of complete, successful implementation hinder the Community-based care model that relies on local entities to shelter and find homes for kids.

If you would like to help, reach out to TruLight127 Ministries directly by clicking here.

