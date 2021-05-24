Mostly Cloudy icon
Main lanes of Loop 410 on West Side to close nightly for 1 week

Loop 410 will be closed from W. Military Drive to Marbach Road

Rebecca Salinas
, Digital Journalist

Traffic
Loop 410
West Side
Traffic cones
Traffic cones (Pixabay)

SAN ANTONIO – The main lanes of Loop 410 on the West Side will be closed nightly this week for construction.

The highway will be closed in both directions from West Military Drive to Marbach Road from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting Monday night and ending the morning of May 31.

The Texas Department of Transportation tweeted that drivers should expect delays as traffic will be directed to frontage roads.

Crews will be conducting bridge work during this time, according to TxDOT.

