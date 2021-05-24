SAPD: 5 in custody after officer shot at in SE Side neighborhood

Police responded to a call in the 1900 block of Lennon after an officer was shot at.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police took five people into custody on Monday after a plainclothed officer in an unmarked car was shot at while driving through a Southeast neighborhood in connection with an investigation.

The officer responded to the 1900 block of Lennon Avenue after someone called police and reported that their stolen car, along with other stolen property, was at that house, according to public information officer Alisia Pruneda.

The officer swung by the home, but could not identify the license plate on the first pass due to the weather at the time, Pruneda said.

The officer briefly relocated and parked, Pruneda said. As he was parked, a car pulled up on the officer and opened fire.

The officer was able to reverse his car and was uninjured in the shooting. The suspect vehicle was seen going back to the home on Lennon, and the officer quickly called for backup, Pruneda said.

As police responded to the call, they saw three men outside the home and brought them into custody. While clearing the home, another man and woman showed up to the property, and they were also detained, Pruneda said.

Though charges have not yet been filed, Pruneda said officers believe the stolen vehicle was at the home and that the suspects could face charges related to the theft and the shooting.