18-year-old wounded in apparent drive-by shooting at far West Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old was wounded during an apparent drive-by shooting at a home on the city’s far West Side, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. at a home in the 7200 block of Hardesty Street, found not far from Shaenfield Road and Loop 1604.

According to police, the teen was in a front room of the house when someone in a vehicle drove up and started firing.

Police said more than 40 rifle casings were found in front of the home, and that the house and a vehicle in the driveway both had several bullet holes.

The teen was shot in the back twice and was taken to University Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

SAPD said in total six people were inside at the time of the shooting, but only the teen was hurt.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

A motive is not currently known. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.