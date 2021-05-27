KSAT Q&A: Scott Braddock of Quorum Report discusses accomplishments, next steps as Texas legislative session winds down

SAN ANTONIO – Scott Braddock of the Quorum Report joined KSAT’s Q&A to discuss legislative achievements and explain what happens next as the legislative session comes to a close.

Below are some highlights with the conversation with Braddock:

Lawmakers approved legislation in the wake of February’s winter storm, including requiring winterization of some natural gas facilities. Question of cost remains.

At least one special session assured on redistricting; possibly as many as two more.

Braddock referred to what was passed this session as a “red meat buffet” for Republican lawmakers to go back home and tout what they accomplished to their party, constituents.

