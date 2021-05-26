Mostly Cloudy icon
KSAT Q&A: SA Mayor discusses winter storm CPS Energy bills, vaccine incentives and city hall remodel

Nirenberg said ratepayers should not be responsible for higher bills because of price-gouging

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg joined the KSAT Q&A to discuss winter storm-related CPS Energy bills, vaccine incentives and his new office.

Below are a few highlights from the conversation with Nirenberg:

  • Nirenberg said he doesn’t want CPS Energy ratepayers to be saddled with high bills because of what he called “price-gouging” during the February winter storms.
  • The mayor anticipates that more companies will provide incentives for people to get their COVID Vaccinations.
  • This was the mayor’s first Skype or Zoom call from his newly remodeled office.

