KSAT Q&A: Dr. Berggren discusses effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines against other variants

SAN ANTONIO – Dr. Ruth Berggren, of the Long School of Medicine at UT Health San Antonio, joins KSAT Q&A to discuss the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines against other variants.
The following are a few takeaways from the conversation on Thursday night.
- Dr. Berggren doesn’t want people to wait for an incentive to get vaccinated. She said the benefits of the vaccines to your health should be enough.
- Elderly people should still be careful in crowds, even if they’re vaccinated, and everyone should wear a mask in a doctor’s office.
- The India variant is more infectious than previous strains of COVID-19. It has been detected in the United States, but vaccines have been shown to be effective against the variant.
