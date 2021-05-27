Woman extracted from vehicle following rollover crash on South Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her mid 20s had to be extracted from her vehicle following a rollover crash early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. on Highway 90 near Nogalitos Street on the city’s South Side.

According to police, the woman was traveling at a high-rate of speed in a blue Honda when she crashed into the back of a sedan with two women.

Police said the Honda then hit a wall and rolled, pinning the woman inside. Firefighters had to work to cut her out of the vehicle.

The unidentified woman was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center, with some possible life-threatening injuries, police said.

The two women inside the other car were checked out by EMS at the scene, but were not taken to the hospital.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

Police did not say if any charges are expected to be filed. The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.