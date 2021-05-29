Texas Parks and Wildlife Department offers new hunting program for beginners

If you’re interested in getting outside and harvesting your own food, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department wants to help you get started by offering a chance to win a mentored hog hunt.

The program is guided by Texas Wildlife Association.

It’s a statewide membership organization that serves Texas wildlife and its habitat.

Even if the winner has never hunted before, professional guides will fully show him or her everything they’ll need to know about hunting safely, including firearm safety.

The hunt, which takes place over a weekend, will include lodging and meals for two on a private ranch in Texas.

The winner will also receive $350 in gift cards from Gameguard outdoors and Cabelas, as well as a subscription to the Texas Parks & Wildlife magazine.

To enter the drawing, all you how to do is sign up for the ‘wild to table’ email series for new hunters by May 31.

Texas Parks and Wildlife will provide the information you need to get started hunting, including information on hunter education requirements, how to buy a hunting license, and important hunting rules and regulations.

Even if you don’t win, anyone can learn more about wild game cooking, the knowledge and skills needed to hunt, places to hunt, and how hunting plays a role in wildlife conservation on the hunting for beginners page on the Texas Parks and Wildlife website.

