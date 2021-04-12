Texas Parks and Wildlife Department partners with education based organizations to teach kids how to fish

The Texas Freshwater Fisheries center in Athens, near Tyler, has partnered with the non-profit ‘Fishing’s Future’ and the ‘Vamos A Pescar Education Fund’ to provide convenient fishing education opportunities for families throughout Texas.

The goal of the program is to increase fishing knowledge and strengthen family bonds with a connection to the outdoors.

The educational program runs through the end of May and has a variety of different activities to participate in.

24 in-person family fishing events are being hosted in each of the biggest metro areas in Texas, including San Antonio, through May 31.

All the fishing equipment and expertise needed for your family to have a successful fishing event is provided through grants including one from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

There are also live virtual workshops available that are made to fit around any family’s busy schedule.

Topics include, fishing knots, lures, baits, rods and reels, water safety, fishing regulations and fish habitat.

Several more educational resources are also available, including three online instructional videos that can be accessed at any time.

For more information on how to sign up visit Fishing’s Future or visit the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website.

An organization in San Antonio that offers these kinds of programs year round is the Fin Addict Angler Foundation.