TPWD commission approves hunting regulation changes for 2021-22 seasons

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission has approved hunting regulations changes ahead of the 2021-22 hunting seasons.

According to TPWD officials, the changes were approved at the commission’s March 25 public meeting.

“Hunters will see some changes this fall, including the elimination of the experimental pronghorn season in the northern Panhandle and extension of the general pronghorn season from nine to 16 days statewide, and the addition of two days of hunting opportunity in the Special White-winged Dove Days within the South Dove Zone,” the department said in a news release.

The following modifications and clarifications to the 2021-22 Statewide Hunting Proclamation have been adopted by the TPW Commission:

Add crossbow to the definition of lawful archery equipment

Remove the prohibition on trailing wounded deer with dogs in Angelina, Hardin, Nacogdoches, Orange, Shelby, and Tyler counties; In addition, allow the trailing of wounded deer to no more than two dogs on a leash in Jasper, Newton, Sabine, and San Augustine counties

Eliminate the experimental pronghorn season in the northern Panhandle

Extend the general pronghorn season from 9 days to 16 days statewide

Close Panola County to hunting Eastern turkey season during the spring in 2022

Implement mandatory reporting for spring turkey hunting (April 1 – 30) in the “Western 1 Gobbler” counties in south central Texas in 2022

Add two days of hunting opportunity in the Special White-winged Dove Days within the South Dove Zone

Establish season dates and daily bag limits for all migratory game bird hunting seasons

Modify the muzzleloader definition to clarify only the bullet or projectile and powder must be loaded through the muzzle

Modify opening day for chachalacas to be concurrent with quail season

Align spring and fall wild turkey hunting seasons with consistent North and South Zone boundaries along Highway 90 starting in the fall of 2021

Allow squirrel hunting statewide by opening the remaining closed counties to a year-round hunting season. Traditional East Texas squirrel season, May 1-31 and Oct. 1-last Sunday in Feb. remains unchanged

Hunters should make note of the changes and follow all regulations for species, tagging, bag limits, counties and season dates.

You can check the online version of Outdoor Annual for a complete list of updated regulations, however, the 2021-22 season information will not be online until mid-August, according to TPWD officials.

You can see the amendments to the hunting season dates for the 2021-22 seasons by clicking here.

