‘It’s been a good ride’: Beloved USPS mail carrier reflects on 36 year long career

SAN ANTONIO – On Friday, May 28, U.S. Postal Service Mail Carrier Anna Menchaca gave her mail route her all—for the last time.

She said she never intended to be here this long, but her husband Joe Menchaca—who also works in the mail-biz—put in a good word.

“The regulars could recommend someone to work for them,” Anna said. “She took my name and my social security number and I got on as a rural carrier relief carrier.”

A one day a week job grew to a full-time career, 36-years delivering the mail along with a smile.

“The thing I love about my job mostly is being out in the public and not being inside in the office,” Anna said. “Once you’re out here you’re your own boss.”

Where Anna really got to shine and call the shots, was her route: the Emerald Forest subdivision. She’s worked the route for 25 years.

Across the way, she said she’s created a close bond with those who live in the area.

“They’ve become my friends, they’ve become my families,” Anna said. “I’ve gone to a lot of their funerals. And I still miss them. I’ve seen them have kids, grow up, get married and go off to college. And they come back. I’ve seen neighbors that leave and come back to visit friends and they’ll come look for me or my truck to see me. And that, that means a lot to me.”

Ad

Anna’s dedication has gone beyond delivering mail. One area resident said Anna makes every delivery feel special.

“She makes you feel like she’s only coming to deliver your mail and your packages,” Emerald Forest Resident, Angela Ogawa said.

“You just don’t see that anymore these days,” Emerald Forest Resident, Susie Ruppel said. “We’re in 2021 and anybody that wants to do the job that she does needs to emulate the kind of worth ethic that she has because she’s just awesome. We’re truly, truly going to miss her.”

As one chapter closes, another opens.

Anna said she has big plans for her retirement including celebrating her 45th wedding anniversary, overseas trips and watching her daughter-in-law race in the Chicago Marathon.

“It’s been a good ride,” Anna said. “It’s been a fun ride. And it’s been a good provider for my family.”

Anna will be experiencing a lot of firsts in retirement. Like not working on Christmas for the first time in 36 years.

Ad

Also on KSAT: