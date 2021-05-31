Man arrested after 4-month-old twins found with fractured skull, rib, SAPD says

Javier Leyva, 21, was arrested on a charge of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Image: Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after two 4-month-old boys were found with injuries, including a fractured skull that left one child in the intensive care unit of a local hospital.

Javier Leyva, 21, was arrested on a charge of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

According to SAPD, officers were dispatched Sunday to the Children’s Hospital of San Antonio downtown for a report of an injury to a child.

A 4-month-old child suffered a fractured skull and other injuries, and was recovering in the intensive care unit, police said.

Police interviewed Leyva and the child’s mom at SAPD headquarters. Leyva told officers that he threw the child in the air and did not catch him, causing him to fall on the ground, a preliminary report states.

Police learned during the investigation that the boy’s twin brother suffered a broken rib that may have occurred on a different date. He was placed with a relative by Child Protective Services.

Booking records with the Bexar County Jail show Leyva was booked late Sunday night. His bond is set at $500,000.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

