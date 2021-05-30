Authorities ID 2 women who were gunned down while leaving North Side bar

2 dead, 2 critically injured after they were gunned down leaving North Side bar

SAN ANTONIO – Two women who were fatally shot after they left a North Side bar early Saturday have been identified.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said Roniqua Simms, 26, and Arbranique Johnson, 24, were pronounced dead at the scene in the 3300 block of Fallen Leaf after the white Mazda they were traveling was shot at.

Officers were called to the location at around 2:45 a.m. and also found another woman, 24, and a man, 33, with multiple gunshot wounds.

They were transported to University Hospital via ambulance and are expected to survive, according to San Antonio police.

SAPD said the victims had been at the 4th Quarter Sports Bar on Wurzbach Road to mourn the loss of a loved one.

As they left the bar in the Mazda, a person or people in another car opened fire on them. The shooting continued for several blocks as the suspect vehicle chased the Mazda.

The driver of the Mazda crashed on Fallen Leaf, and police said the gunman, or gunmen, continued to shoot at the Mazda.

The shooter or shooters may have been in a gold-colored Honda Accord, police said. They have not been located.

