Body found in flooded part of San Antonio River near Mission Reach trailhead

A body was discovered just before noon Saturday, May 29, 2021, in the San Antonio River in the Mission San Juan area, between Mission Road and Loop 410, police said.

SAN ANTONIO – Two people who were walking along Mission Reach Saturday found a man’s body in the middle of the San Antonio River.

San Antonio police said the body was discovered just before noon near a trailhead in the Mission San Juan area, between Mission Road and Loop 410.

The body was on top of several tree branches in the water about 15 feet from the trail, police said. The river was flooded due to recent heavy rain.

San Antonio firefighters were able to recover the body, which was then released to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

According to SAPD, there were no signs of foul play.

The man has not been identified.

The investigation is ongoing, according to SAPD.

A body was discovered just before noon Saturday, May 29, 2021, in the San Antonio River in the Mission San Juan area, between Mission Road and Loop 410, police said. (KSAT)

A body was discovered just before noon Saturday, May 29, 2021, in the San Antonio River in the Mission San Juan area, between Mission Road and Loop 410, police said. (KSAT)

Read also: