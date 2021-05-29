Kerrville police confirm the drowning of a 5-year-old boy on Guadalupe River

KERRVILLE, Texas – The Kerrville Police Department confirmed the drowning of a 5-year-old boy on the Guadalupe River on Saturday.

According to police, the police department and fire department responded to the 3300 block of Riverside Drive in response to a call for a drowning.

Police said they learned that a 5-year-old boy had fallen into the river while fishing with his father. The boy’s father jumped into the water, but was unable to find the boy.

CHILD DROWNING On Saturday, May 29, 2021 at about 12:43 p.m., Kerrville Police Department officers, along with... Posted by City of Kerrville - Police Department on Saturday, May 29, 2021

According to police, visibility in the river was “extremely limited” due to the recent heavy rains.

“KFD Technical Rescue Team divers began dive operations and at about 2:43 p.m., the child’s body was recovered from the river,” the police department said on Facebook. “The child was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace J.R. Hoyne.”

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Department and Game Wardens from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department were all involved in the search for the child.

Ad

Also on KSAT: