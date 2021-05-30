Man arrested after sexually assaulting relatives for years, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested on Friday for sexually assaulting two relatives for multiple years, according to an arrest affidavit.

Oscar Alberto Gonzalez Pinal, 37, was arrested following an investigation and reports of sexual abuse, police said.

According to the arrest affidavit, a Live Oak Police Department officer was contacted by someone who wanted to report sexual abuse.

The complainant told the officer that two of her relatives were being sexually abused by someone they know.

According to the arrest affidavit, the mother was first told of the abuse by one of the relative’s teachers. The girl had told the teacher about the abuse, police said.

The girl was also able to talk to her school’s counselor. According to the affidavit, the girl said she was assaulted two years ago at Gonzalez Pinal’s apartment in Live Oak.

Additionally, the woman’s 13-year-old relative said she had been sexually abused by the suspect at his apartment since she was 10 years old.

Gonzalez Pinal was booked into the Bexar County Jail on Friday night for indecency with a child, aggravated sexual assault of a child and continuous sexual abuse of a child, records show.

His bond has been set at $100,000.

