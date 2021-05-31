Teen riding scooter downtown shot in leg, police say

A teen riding on an electric scooter was taken to an area hospital after he was shot in the calf, San Antonio police said.

SAN ANTONIO – A teen riding on an electric scooter with a family member downtown was taken to an area hospital after he was shot in the calf early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called just before 2 a.m. to the intersection of East Martin Street and Solidad Street after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, a male in his late teens was with his uncle riding an electric scooter on East Martin when they both heard what sounded like a few pops. That’s when, police said, the teen thought he had been hit by glass, but soon discovered he had been struck by gunfire as a vehicle drove by.

The victim was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center, in stable condition.

SAPD said they do not have a description of the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle. A motive is also not known.

The San Antonio Police Department and EMS both answered the call.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.