San Antonio police arrest man who they say was shooting guns outside home

SAN ANTONIO – A man who San Antonio police say fired a handgun and shotgun outside a home on the Northeast Side has been arrested.

Officers responded to the shooting call at 5:15 p.m. on Sunday in the 5100 block of Village Trail, not far from Eisenhauer Road and Midcrown Drive.

A preliminary report states that a man, later identified as 45-year-old Robert Hillburn, was shooting both weapons in the front and back yard of a home.

When officers arrived, he got in a vehicle that was in the driveway, backed it out, but then pulled back into the driveway, police said.

Officers gave him verbal commands and Hillburn exited the car, according to SAPD. He was holding a cell phone.

He was taken into custody without incident and later booked for discharging a firearm in certain municipalities, records show. His bond was set at $1,500.

Police said several spent casings were found in the back and front yards.

A handgun was found in the driver’s side door panel, but the shotgun was not recovered, police said.

According to SAPD, the man’s wife did not cooperate and did not sign a consent to search.

Police did not say if anyone was injured amid the gunfire.

