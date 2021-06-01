Mask restrictions ease as courts reopen in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Things are slowly getting back to normal at the Cadena Reeves Justice Center as in-person hearings and trials were cleared to begin Tuesday.

There was some confusion though as to whether masks were required or not after a new order was released late last week easing COVID-19 restrictions at the courthouse.

“Those that are not vaccinated still have to maintain six feet between themselves and other individuals and wear face coverings,” administrative Judge Ron Rangel said. “Those that are not vaccinated don’t have to, but we highly recommend that they wear a mask.”

Judges are still trying to pick up where they left off in March of 2020 when courtrooms were forced to close because of the pandemic. Despite the clearance to start in-person hearings, many still using Zoom.

“It’s now the 38th emergency orders until Aug. 1, 2021, so at least until then, we know that we’re going to continue using Zoom,” Rangel said.

Meanwhile, four jury panels were present. Three panels were selected, two of those being for criminal trials.

Also, the hearing for Jose Baldomero Flores took place in the 437th District Court. Flores is facing two capital murder charges and the death penalty in the deaths of two women in 2005 and 2011. His trial is now set for later this fall.

