‘This has a place in history’: Thomas Jefferson High School alumni celebrate restoration of historic Thespian Island

SAN ANTONIO – The historic Thespian Island at Thomas Jefferson High School has a rich history. The staple of the area is a fountain, which had gone unused for decades.

City and school leaders came together on Tuesday morning to celebrate a recent makeover of the area.

The space was first designed by high school students back in the 1930′s and, in 1935, a lily pond, a stone pathway and birdbath were added to the area. By 1938, the fountain was added.

Over the years the area, however, went untouched. Thanks to a voter approved 2017-2022 bond project, improvements were made to the area.

David Segura graduated from the high school in 1967. He has since written several manuscripts on the campus’ rich history.

The alumnus said it is a very special moment for him to see the space reimagined.

“I recognize it as the welcome mat to the high school. This has a place in history. Gosh, I love this school,” he said.

It took two city bond projects to complete the work done on the island. The first was the 2012 city bond project, which funded the restoration of the fountain bowl and other areas of the campus.

There has also been an estimated $120 million in bonds from the city, county and school district into the campus restoration.

School leaders estimate the completion of the project by 2024.