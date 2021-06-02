Man linked to Windcrest robbery arrested in BCSO chase, deputies say

SAN ANTONIO – A man linked to a Windcrest robbery in December was arrested Monday following a chase involving Bexar County deputies, officials say.

According to the warrant for his arrest, in December, Brandon Jamal Miller met up with someone to buy a pair of Jordan shoes and a PlayStation 5 at a Windcrest Gas Station. Officials say Miller left with the items before paying the full amount to the seller.

On Monday, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they were involved in a chase with Miller in Converse.

Miller ended up crashing the car in the chase, according to deputies.

Investigators say he faces multiple charges, including being a felon in possession of a firearm.

