SAPD: Suspect stole Uber driver’s car at gunpoint before robbing another driver

Abel Fondon, 18, was booked Monday and faces two counts of aggravated robbery, records with the Bexar County Jail show. Image: Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO – A teenager was arrested after he stole two cars at gunpoint in the downtown area, according to San Antonio police.

Abel Fondon, 18, was booked Monday and faces two counts of aggravated robbery after the incidents that happened on March 12, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

Arrest warrant affidavits state that an Uber driver who was parked in the 1100 block of East Houston St. was robbed of his vehicle by a man with a gun.

The Uber driver contacted OnStar, and the OnStar GPS was activated. Police said OnStar activated a tool that made the car’s engine stop when the driver came to a complete halt.

The car was ditched in the 1800 block of N. Alamo St., just a block east of Broadway. Police said fingerprints taken from the car matched Fondon’s, and the Uber driver was later able to identify him.

During the investigation, officers linked the suspect to a second carjacking that happened 1 1/2 miles away and about 40 minutes later.

The victim in the second carjacking told officers that he was stopped at the intersection of East Carson and Walters Avenue in Government Hill when a man at a bus stop approached him.

The man, later identified as Fondon, threatened to shoot the driver if he didn’t exit the car, police said. The suspect then drove away in the vehicle.

The victim in the second carjacking was also able to identify the suspect, police said.

Booking records show his bond was set at $200,000.

