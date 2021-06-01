1 person injured in apparent drive-by shooting on East Side

Officers were called to a home in the 700 block of Iowa Street after receiving word of a shooting.

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was wounded during an apparent drive-by shooting at a home on the city’s East Side early Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 2:30 a.m. to a home in the 700 block of Iowa Street, not far from South Hackberry Street and Martin Luther King Drive after receiving word of a shooting.

According to police, a man was simply sitting on his porch when another man was walking by in the rain. That’s when, police said, he invited the man onto his porch to help him dry off.

Police said a few minutes later a vehicle pulled up to the home and three people in a car started firing gunshots directly at the porch before driving off. Roughly 50 shots in total were fired, police said.

SAPD said one person was hit by the gunfire in both his ankles. The victim was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center, in stable condition.

Police did not give a motive for the shooting and so far, no arrests have been made. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.