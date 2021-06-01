Police: Shooting of man involving AR-15 rifle may have been accidental

A shooting occurred at the Casa Del Encanto Apartments in the 10300 block of Sahara Drive, police said.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are trying to find a man who they say shot another person with an AR-15 rifle early Monday.

They say based on what the victim and others told them, it appears the shooting may have been accidental.

Officers found the victim, a man in his 30s, outside an apartment complex in the 10300 block of Sahara shortly before 1:30 a.m.

Police said he was among a group that had gathered outside the Casa del Encanto apartments.

Witnesses told police a man was playing with an AR-15 rifle when it went off accidentally.

The victim was hit in his stomach.

Police said he was stable as he was loaded into an ambulance.

The man with the gun was last seen running into the apartment complex.

Officers searched the area for him, but came up empty-handed.