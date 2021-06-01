Purported San Antonio member of Boogaloo Bois pleads guilty to federal firearm charge

SAN ANTONIO – A 25-year-old self-proclaimed militia member and Boogaloo Bois supporter pleaded guilty Monday in a federal courtroom in San Antonio to a federal firearm charge.

Tyler Light admitted to possessing firearms and ammunition while under a family violence protective order, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas.

Federal authorities were first notified about Light on Aug. 28, 2020, when the FBI received information from the Elmendorf Police Department that he made “threatening statements to murder law enforcement officers.”

Light’s estranged wife allegedly recorded a few of his statements as she was planning to file a protective order. According to court documents, Light was placed under a permanent restraining order on Nov. 3 for committing family violence.

The threats against law enforcement centered around government restrictions that took hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, civil unrest in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death and an ongoing child custody dispute with his wife, according to court documents. Light also sent his mother a threatening audio message related to the child custody dispute, prosecutors alleged.

Armed with a search and arrest warrant for violation of the protection order and terroristic threats, Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies went to Light’s home on Dec. 1 and seized a handgun from his waistband, an AK-47 assault style rifle and various ammunition, the news release said.

Federal law prohibits a person who is the subject of a qualifying protection order from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

Light remains in federal custody and faces up to 10 years in federal prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 31.

