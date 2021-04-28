Feds: Boogaloo Bois member from San Antonio pleads guilty to owning rifle after being committed to mental institution

SAN ANTONIO – A self-proclaimed Boogaloo Bois member from San Antonio has pleaded guilty to illegally owning a firearm after he was previously committed to a mental institution, according to the Department of Justice.

Cameron Emerson Casey Rankin, 22, appeared before U.S. District Judge Jason K. Pulliam on Tuesday and admitted that he had a black semi-automatic rifle on Oct. 28, the same day the FBI searched his apartment.

FBI agents also found loaded ammunition magazines and a ballistic protection tactical vest.

According to court records, Rankin illegally possessed a firearm with the capability and means to affect violence in furtherance of his beliefs. Rankin has also expressed a desire to overthrow the government, specifically, the “three letter agencies” such as ATF, FBI and IRS, officials said.

Ad

KSAT previously reported that he tried to buy guns from a San Antonio store in March 2018, posted pictures of himself with a firearm on social media, and carried a firearm at a protest in reaction to the death of George Floyd in May.

Federal officials said Rankin posted an image of himself carrying a gun at the protest, saying “…hope they burn the precinct down” and “I’m BOOGALOO we hate police.”

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on Aug. 11 served him a written notice at an airport in Manchester, New Hampshire. The notice said that he was prohibited from possessing firearms, but Rankin threw the letter in the trash before leaving the terminal, federal officials said.

ATF agents also gave him copies of his mental health records, which officials said he also threw away. Agents also seized a handgun and ammunition from Rankin’s luggage.