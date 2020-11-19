Self-proclaimed Boogaloo Bois member from San Antonio indicted by federal grand jury

SAN ANTONIO – A federal grand jury on Wednesday indicted a 21-year-old self-proclaimed Boogaloo Bois member from San Antonio on a firearms charge.

Cameron Emerson Casey Rankin is charged with illegally possessing a firearm after previously being judicially committed to a mental institution, federal officials said.

On Oct. 28, 2020, FBI agents arrested Rankin at his residence and recovered a semi-automatic rifle during the execution of a search warrant, a news release said.

According to court records, Rankin illegally possessed a firearm with the capability and means to affect violence in furtherance of his beliefs.

Rankin has also expressed a desire to overthrow the government, specifically, the “three letter agencies” such as ATF, FBI and IRS, officials said.

According to the release, Rankin tried to buy two long guns from a San Antonio retail outlet on March 23, 2018, but was denied the firearms transactions under the “Prohibited Category” for previously being judicially committed to a mental institution.

Court records also allege that after being warned by ATF agents that he was a prohibited person, Rankin posted pictures of himself with a firearm on social media.

On May 30, Rankin and others, carrying long guns and pistols, appeared at the Alamo to attend a protest in reaction to the death of George Floyd, officials said. The next day, Rankin posted on his Facebook account photos of himself and others carrying firearms at the protest as well as comments about his disdain for police including, “…hope they burn the precinct down” and “I’m BOOGALOO we hate police.”

Court records allege that on Aug. 4, Rankin posted a “selfie” photo on his Facebook timeline showing him holding a black, semi-automatic rifle in a vertical position against his shoulder with his finger on the trigger. Rankin posted other photos which included a quote, stating, “Diligently Plotting to Take Over the World in order to Leave You Alone,” officials said.

ATF agents on Aug. 11 served Rankin written notice at the Manchester, New Hampshire Airport that he was prohibited from possessing firearms. The agents also provided him with copies of his mental health records. Agents seized a handgun and ammunition from inside Rankin’s luggage. Rankin threw the notice letter and mental health records in the trash before leaving the airport terminal.

Rankin remains in federal custody. If he is found guilty of the firearms charge, he could face up to 10 years in federal prison.

“Firearms in the hands of prohibited persons present a real danger to the law abiding residents of our community. When illegal firearms possession is combined with mental illness and violent, extremist ideologies, we have a prescription for disaster,” U.S. Attorney Sofer said in a statement.

“Today’s indictment sends a message to those who would seek to bring violent chaos and mayhem to our communities, regardless of the ideology that motivates them,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Combs. “The FBI and our partners are committed to protecting the public from all violent criminals, including those who are affiliated with anti-government groups.”