Trial date set for man accused of killing San Antonio Police Det. Benjamin Marconi in 2016

SAN ANTONIO – After five years and a delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic, a trial date is finally set in the murder case of San Antonio Police Detective Benjamin Marconi.

Otis McKane will stand trial on July 12 in Judge Ron Rangel’s courtroom in the first death penalty case in Bexar County in five years.

McKane, 35, is accused of shooting and killing San Antonio Police Detective Benjamin Marconi in 2016.

The detective was shot to death as he sat in his patrol car outside Public Safety Headquarters in what prosecutors described as “a cold-blooded, unprovoked execution.”

A massive manhunt ensued until McKane was captured two days later in San Antonio.

A jury has also been chosen for this case after jury selection resumed last month.

