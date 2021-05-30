Man arrested after he made ‘terroristic threat,’ Kerr County Sheriff says

KERR COUNTY, Texas – The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office announced on Sunday that deputies, along with FBI, Department of Public Safety and Secret Service, had arrested a man who self-identified as a terrorist and had plans for a “mass casualty event.”

According to a news release by the sheriff’s office, Coleman Thomas Blevins was arrested on May 28 in the 1000 block of Junction Highway on a warrant for a terroristic threat to create public fear and serious bodily injury.

During the investigation, the news release states, investigators made contact with Blevins and confirmed his affiliation and “networking with extremist ideologies.”

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies intercepted a message from Blevins on May 27 that he was preparing to “proceed with a mass shooting.”

The sheriff’s office stated that Blevins made a specific threat that included Wal-Mart, which led to his arrest.

Following his arrest, the sheriff’s office said, Blevins’ home was searched and deputies seized firearms, ammunition, electronic evidence, concentrated THC, and radical ideology paraphernalia, including books, flags and handwritten documents.

Blevins, 28, is currently on active felony probation and is prohibited from possessing firearms.

The sheriff’s office said he was booked into the Kerr County Jail on a $250,000 bond, where he remains at this time.

Additional charges from the FBI and other federal authorities are pending, the sheriff’s office said.

“This case reminds us that we need to always be vigilant. Many think ‘that can’t happen here,’ and it was well on the way to happening,” said Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha. “Our investigators did outstanding work in this case, and possibly saved many lives. The plot interrupted, in this case, is unthinkable. We appreciate the assistance of all our law enforcement partners, including the FBI, DPS, KPD, and Secret Service. We’d like to remind the public— if you see something, say something. The KCSO, working with other law enforcement professionals, will continue to stop threats to our community and bring those responsible to prosecution.”

