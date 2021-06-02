Multi-sport event will bring ‘fitness flair’ to Fiesta 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta will add a bit of “fitness flair” for 2022.

Fiesta FitFest by San Antonio Sports will be a multi-day, multi-sport event for people of all ages and all fitness levels, officials with San Antonio Sports announced Tuesday.

It will include cycling races for distances of 100, 60 and 25 miles, and those routes will be designed by L’Étape San Antonio by Tour de France, which is aligned with the French race.

Those races will be the only Tour de France-branded event in the U.S. in 2022, officials said in a news release.

Cycling events will also include a family tour and kids’ ride.

In addition to the cycling events, Fiesta FitFest will also have a 5K and 10 K run, Alpha Warrior Fitness Challenge and wellness expo.

“San Antonio Sports is happy to bring fitness flair to Fiesta next year. People at every fitness level can participate,” Russ Bookbinder, the president and CEO of San Antonio Sports, said in a news release. “We’re especially excited to host L’Etape San Antonio. We believe this event will invigorate our local cycling community in the same way the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon has transformed our running scene.”

The events are planned for April 8-10, the last weekend of 2022′s Fiesta. Registration is now open for the races. Click here for more information.

If you can’t wait to get your Fiesta fitness on, then this year’s Fiesta will host cycling races, running routes, soccer games and paddling events during its run from June 17-27. For more information, click here.

