Musical lineup for popular Fiesta event at Market Square released

SAN ANTONIO – The Latin Breed, Tropa Estrella, Jay Perez, David Lee Garza, and The Spazmatics will among the headliners at a popular Fiesta event at Market Square.

Fiesta de los Reyes will feature five music stages of free nonstop entertainment for 10 days.

The event is put on by the Rey Feo Consejo Educational Foundation.

Fiesta de Los Reyes is the city’s largest official Fiesta event and the only one to run the entire 10 days of the citywide celebration.

The fun begins Friday, June 18 to Sunday, June 27 from 10 a.m. until midnight on Fridays and Sundays and until 1 a.m. on Saturdays.

You can view the lineup schedule below:

Related Stories: