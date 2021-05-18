Fiesta San Antonio Commission unveils 2021 COVID-19 metrics, safety protocols

SAN ANTONIO – The Fiesta San Antonio Commission has issued its 2021 COVID-19 metrics and safety protocols.

According to the commission, the safety protocols were based on supporting metrics established by San Antonio Metro Health officials, which were approved by the mayor and city manager.

The commission says that, based on local COVID-19 numbers, the Fiesta June 2021 events will be able to operate at 100% capacity.

“We set these metrics several weeks ago and all watched expectantly as San Antonio inched first to the 75% occupancy and then to the 100% occupancy marks. Because Fiesta takes place largely outdoors, this is a safe way to start our return to normal,” said Assistant City Manager Dr. Colleen Bridger. “We are excited about offering vaccinations as part of many Fiesta events and hope that as more people get vaccinated we can have more community gatherings indoors and out.”

According to the group, and in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “individuals who are not vaccinated will need to continue wearing masks at city property events.”

San Antonio Metro Health officials are also encouraging individuals who are fully vaccinated to “wear masks if they will be attending densely populated Fiesta events.”

Additionally, the group is encouraging all Fiesta sanctioned events not held on city property to implement the same masking requirements.

“The Fiesta San Antonio Commission encourages all vaccine eligible individuals to become fully vaccinated and appreciates the dedicated efforts by Mayor Nirenberg, Judge Wolff, Metro Health, Dr. Marty Makary and many others for their leadership and guidance so that the Commission and its PMOs can finalize plans for a safe and happy return to Fiesta 2021,” said Baltazar “Walter” Serna Jr., the commission president said. “Viva Fiesta!”

A dozen Fiesta events will also have pop-up sites for vaccinations for the Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for those 20-40-years-old.

Fiesta is from June 17 -27, click here to see the event schedule in full.

