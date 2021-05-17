Drive-thru New Braunfels drink and snack shop offers funnel cake fries, unique Fiesta margaritas

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Planning a visit to New Braunfels soon? With summer coming up, you just may need to take a day trip to the German town.

As seen on KSAT 12′s “Texas Eats,” Texas Margarita Factory New Braunfels is trending on social media with its colorful and festive adult drinks and funky snack food.

The Texas Margarita Factory started in Pleasanton but now has a new location in New Braunfels. The drive-thru offers micheladas, margaritas, nachos, piña locas, mangonadas and popular souvenir cups such as the leg cup loaded with a margarita.

For those who love gummies, the fishbowl has gummy sharks and Nerds candies inside. Their containers are perfect for a trip down the Comal River.

Have a birthday coming up? Texas Margarita Factory will give customers 21 and older a free margarita for their birthday. All you have to do is show up on your birthday, show your I.D. with your birth date and get a 20-ounce drink of your choice.

Want to party at home? You can order margaritas, chamoy Jello shots and tube shots to-go.

To burst your taste buds, try the watermelon chamoy margarita, the restaurant said.

Texas Margarita Factory is located at 121 E Faust St. To keep up with new specials, follow @texasmargaritafactorynb on Facebook.

