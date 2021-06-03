San Antonio man accused of murdering wife in 1999 to stand trial in July

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County judge on Wednesday set July 8 as the date for the trial of Roy Hernandez, who is accused of killing his wife in 1999.

Dedra Salinas disappeared in Dec. 1999 and it would take investigators six years to find her body. Investigators discovered Dedra’s skeletal remains underneath a makeshift concrete slab in the backyard of the couple’s South Side home.

Hernandez was questioned but the case would go cold as authorities said there was not enough evidence to charge him at the time.

According to San Antonio police, Hernandez denied any wrongdoing in the years that followed but also made several inconsistent statements about Salinas.

The district attorney’s office continued to investigate and eventually mounted enough evidence to convince a grand jury to indict Hernandez in 2017.

He was arrested in Nov. 2017 but maintains his innocence.

