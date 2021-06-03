Partly Cloudy icon
Waterfront bar at SeaWorld San Antonio will open with concert by Josh Abbott Band

The Lone Star Lakeside Bar will open June 11

SAN ANTONIO – An attraction fit for adults is opening up at SeaWorld San Antonio this summer.

The Lone Star Lakeside Bar at the theme park will open on June 11 with a concert from Josh Abbott Band.

The bar will have both indoor seating and an outdoor patio, mixing “the action of a sports bar, tradition of a cocktail lounge, and pride of a Texas honky-tonk,” a SeaWorld spokesperson said in a news release.

The patio will overlook the park’s water ski lake.

According to its website, the eatery will have handcrafted cocktails using booze from local and Texas-based distilleries, like Titos, Seersucker and Rebecca Creek. It will also serve nibbles like chicken wings and nachos.

For opening day, Josh Abbott Band will play an acoustic show at a private VIP event at the bar. The band will then play at the Nautilus Theater at 7 p.m.

The second show will be free to park guests, but preferred seating can be purchased for $19.99 and up. For more information, click here.

