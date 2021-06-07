Dying rat, moldy ice machine lead to re-inspection at Southtown restaurant

La Focaccia Italian Grill received a score of 81 from health officials during inspection. (Photo Courtesy of Google)

SAN ANTONIO – An Italian restaurant in Southtown was ordered to go through a re-inspection earlier this year after a yellow build-up and black sludge were found inside its ice machine.

La Focaccia Italian Grill, located in the 800 block of S. Alamo Street, was also cited during the April inspection after a roach was seen crawling on a wall and rodent droppings were found near a sink.

Additionally, a large dying rat was observed on a glue trap in a storage room, Metropolitan Health records show.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

Black Rifle Coffee, 180 W. Bitters Rd., 100

Demo’s Greek Restaurant, 1205 N. FM 1604 West, 99

Papa’s Burgers, 6900 San Pedro Ave., 98

Sam’s Snack Stand, 4410 Callaghan Rd., 98

La Parilla Vallarta, 6881 W. Military Dr., 97

Mya’s Tex Mex Cafe, 10203 Culebra Rd., 97

Sunshine Bakery, 1001 N. New Braunfels, 97

Don Pedro Mexican Restaurant, 1526 SW Military Dr., 95

Duck Donuts, 11703 Huebner Rd., 95

Red Lobster, 1381 SW Loop 410, 94

Izumi Sushi, 2844 Thousand Oaks, 93

Tink-A-Tako, 8181 Tezel Rd., 93

Rookies Too, 9200 Broadway, 92

Taqueria Atotonilco, 2754 Culebra Rd., 92

Tenorio’s Mexican Restaurant, 2296 Bandera Rd., 92

La Bandera Molino, 2619 N. Zarzamora, 91

Hacienda Jalisco, 1602 Bandera Rd., 89

Sea Island Shrimp House, 2119 SW Military Dr., 89

El Sol Mexican Restaurant, 1815 Pleasanton Rd., 87

La Focaccia Italian Grill, 800 S. Alamo St., 81

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

