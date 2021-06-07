Cloudy icon
Dying rat, moldy ice machine lead to re-inspection at Southtown restaurant

La Focaccia Italian Grill received a score of 81 from health officials during inspection

Dillon Collier
, Investigative Reporter

La Focaccia Italian Grill received a score of 81 from health officials during inspection. (Photo Courtesy of Google)
SAN ANTONIO – An Italian restaurant in Southtown was ordered to go through a re-inspection earlier this year after a yellow build-up and black sludge were found inside its ice machine.

La Focaccia Italian Grill, located in the 800 block of S. Alamo Street, was also cited during the April inspection after a roach was seen crawling on a wall and rodent droppings were found near a sink.

Additionally, a large dying rat was observed on a glue trap in a storage room, Metropolitan Health records show.

To see more health inspection scores and to go Behind the Kitchen Door with Dillon Collier, click HERE for our special section.

Score Guide:

  • 100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)
  • 89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)
  • 79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

  • Black Rifle Coffee, 180 W. Bitters Rd., 100
  • Demo’s Greek Restaurant, 1205 N. FM 1604 West, 99
  • Papa’s Burgers, 6900 San Pedro Ave., 98
  • Sam’s Snack Stand, 4410 Callaghan Rd., 98
  • La Parilla Vallarta, 6881 W. Military Dr., 97
  • Mya’s Tex Mex Cafe, 10203 Culebra Rd., 97
  • Sunshine Bakery, 1001 N. New Braunfels, 97
  • Don Pedro Mexican Restaurant, 1526 SW Military Dr., 95
  • Duck Donuts, 11703 Huebner Rd., 95
  • Red Lobster, 1381 SW Loop 410, 94
  • Izumi Sushi, 2844 Thousand Oaks, 93
  • Tink-A-Tako, 8181 Tezel Rd., 93
  • Rookies Too, 9200 Broadway, 92
  • Taqueria Atotonilco, 2754 Culebra Rd., 92
  • Tenorio’s Mexican Restaurant, 2296 Bandera Rd., 92
  • La Bandera Molino, 2619 N. Zarzamora, 91
  • Hacienda Jalisco, 1602 Bandera Rd., 89
  • Sea Island Shrimp House, 2119 SW Military Dr., 89
  • El Sol Mexican Restaurant, 1815 Pleasanton Rd., 87
  • La Focaccia Italian Grill, 800 S. Alamo St., 81

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

Check out more restaurant scores by clicking here.

Behind the Kitchen Door image. (KSAT)

