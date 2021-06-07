Dying rat, moldy ice machine lead to re-inspection at Southtown restaurant

SAN ANTONIO – An Italian restaurant in Southtown was ordered to go through a re-inspection earlier this year after a yellow build-up and black sludge were found inside its ice machine.
La Focaccia Italian Grill, located in the 800 block of S. Alamo Street, was also cited during the April inspection after a roach was seen crawling on a wall and rodent droppings were found near a sink.
Additionally, a large dying rat was observed on a glue trap in a storage room, Metropolitan Health records show.
To see more health inspection scores and to go Behind the Kitchen Door with Dillon Collier, click HERE for our special section.
Score Guide:
- 100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)
- 89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)
- 79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)
Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores
Other scores this week:
- Black Rifle Coffee, 180 W. Bitters Rd., 100
- Demo’s Greek Restaurant, 1205 N. FM 1604 West, 99
- Papa’s Burgers, 6900 San Pedro Ave., 98
- Sam’s Snack Stand, 4410 Callaghan Rd., 98
- La Parilla Vallarta, 6881 W. Military Dr., 97
- Mya’s Tex Mex Cafe, 10203 Culebra Rd., 97
- Sunshine Bakery, 1001 N. New Braunfels, 97
- Don Pedro Mexican Restaurant, 1526 SW Military Dr., 95
- Duck Donuts, 11703 Huebner Rd., 95
- Red Lobster, 1381 SW Loop 410, 94
- Izumi Sushi, 2844 Thousand Oaks, 93
- Tink-A-Tako, 8181 Tezel Rd., 93
- Rookies Too, 9200 Broadway, 92
- Taqueria Atotonilco, 2754 Culebra Rd., 92
- Tenorio’s Mexican Restaurant, 2296 Bandera Rd., 92
- La Bandera Molino, 2619 N. Zarzamora, 91
- Hacienda Jalisco, 1602 Bandera Rd., 89
- Sea Island Shrimp House, 2119 SW Military Dr., 89
- El Sol Mexican Restaurant, 1815 Pleasanton Rd., 87
- La Focaccia Italian Grill, 800 S. Alamo St., 81
For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.