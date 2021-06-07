Join KSAT for a town hall on the origins, relevance of Juneteenth on Wednesday, June 9, at 7 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO – With less than two weeks before Juneteenth, KSAT will host a town hall discussing the history and relevance of the holiday.

On Wednesday, June 9 at 7 p.m., Trinity University History Professor Carey Latimore will join KSAT 12 anchors Isis Romero and Steve Spriester for the livestreamed town hall.

The trio will discuss the origins of Juneteenth and how the day’s meaning and recognition have evolved and grown in recent years. They will also answer viewer questions, which you can submit in the embed below.

You can watch the discussion in the video player above, on KSAT.com or on our free streaming platform that works with most smart devices.

This year marks the 156th anniversary of Juneteenth, the day enslaved Texans were officially proclaimed free, two-and-a-half years after the Emancipation Proclamation of 1863.

While the announcement on June 19, 1895, in Galveston, Texas, ostensibly set free enslaved African-Americans in this state, the holiday is largely celebrated across the country as the official end of slavery in the United States.

Latimore, an award-winning academic, teacher and author who holds a Ph.D from Emory University, has written and spoken about Black history on KSAT before. He teaches African-American Studies and history at San Antonio’s Trinity University.

Is there something you’d like to hear discussed? Submit your questions below and tune in on KSAT.com at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

