The history, relevancy of Juneteenth, a livestream with African American Studies professor Carey Lattimore

SAN ANTONIO – Tune into KSAT.com on Friday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. for a livestream with Dr. Carey Lattimore, a professor of African American Studies at Trinity University.

KSAT12 anchor Steve Spriester will interview Lattimore about race relations in the United States and San Antonio, and the historical importance of Juneteenth, a holiday that celebrates the end of slavery.

More information below from Trinity University.

"The History of Juneteenth and Emancipation: What Does it Mean Today"

Join us for a conversation with Carey Latimore, IV, Ph.D., associate professor of history and past chair of the Department of History at Trinity University. Steve Spriester, KSAT TV news anchor, will moderate the conversation in which they will discuss the following:

The meaning of Juneteenth

The Emancipation Proclamation in the context of Juneteenth, and why it took so long for slaves in Texas to be freed – were they the last to be freed?

How has Juneteenth been celebrated over time and why has it become a popular holiday among African Americans - even being referred to as the second Independence Day?

As we experience a very rough period in our nation as we confront issues of systemic racism, what messages does Juneteenth have for our nation today?

Does it have a special meaning this year?

